Vaccines Do Not Cause Infertility, But COVID-19 Infection May Temporarily Reduce Fertility In Men

Many individuals of reproductive age have cited concerns about fertility as a reason for remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19. .

There are a lot of misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines that have caused confusion and led people to forgo vaccination. One of the popular myths is that getting the shot causes infertility. Health experts and researchers have been continuously dispelling myths around vaccines and COVID-19 infection. A new study led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) investigators has also concluded that COVID-19 vaccination does not appear to impair fertility in both men and women.

The study, however, men who become infected by the coronavirus may experience short-term reduced fertility. This outcome could be avoidable through vaccination, according to the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

"Many reproductive-aged individuals have cited concerns about fertility as a reason for remaining unvaccinated. Our study shows for the first time that COVID-19 vaccination in either partner is unrelated to fertility among couples trying to conceive through intercourse. Time-to-pregnancy was very similar regardless of vaccination status," said study lead author Dr. Amelia Wesselink, research assistant professor of epidemiology at BUSPH, as quoted by Science Daily.

COVID-19 vaccination and fertility

The findings were based on the analysis of survey data on COVID-19 vaccination and infection, and fecundability-- the probability of conception per menstrual cycle in female and male partners who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It included 2,126 women in the US and Canada who were trying to conceive. They were followed from preconception through six months after delivery. They found:

Nearly identical fertility rates among female participants who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and unvaccinated female participants.

Similar fecundability for male partners who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and unvaccinated male participants.

Even after considering the number of vaccine doses, brand of vaccine, infertility history, occupation, and geographic region, they found no effect of vaccination on fertility.

COVID-19 infection and fertility

Surprisingly, the researchers found that men who tested positive for COVID within 60 days of a given cycle had reduced fertility compared to men who had never been infected by the coronavirus, or men who tested positive at least 60 days prior.

Previous research had also indicated COVID-19 infection in men with poor sperm quality and other reproductive dysfunction. The findings of the new study also support this theory.

Study senior author Dr. Lauren Wise, professor of epidemiology at BUSPH, asserted that the new study provides reassuring evidence that COVID vaccination in either partner does not affect fertility among couples trying to conceive.

Hopefully these new data will help quell your concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and fertility.

