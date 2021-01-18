Apprehensions about the Covid-19 vaccines seem to be rising amidst reports of adverse events post vaccination. The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) that were reported during the first two days of the vaccination drive which had commenced on January 16. Majority of the adverse events are minor in nature and they may or may not be related to the vaccination process it said. Allaying apprehensions about the coronavirus vaccines AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday also assured that the side-effects will not result in death of the beneficiary. Even if a person takes Crocin