In December 2020 the World Health Organization gave the COVID-19 vaccine which was developed in the United States its formal approval. According to scientists this vaccination was the first to be declared safe for humans to use against the deadly Covid-19. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a 95 per cent effectiveness rate and was deemed safe with mild-to-moderate adverse effects. However several reports have surfaced that suggest possible side effects of the Pfizer Covid vaccine. In a report US scientists have found a link between mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and a higher risk of heart inflammation in adolescents