In December 2020, the World Health Organization gave the COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed in the United States, its formal approval. According to scientists, this vaccination was the first to be declared safe for humans to use against the deadly Covid-19. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a 95 per cent effectiveness rate and was deemed safe with mild-to-moderate adverse effects. However, several reports have surfaced that suggest possible side effects of the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

In a report, US scientists have found a link between mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and a higher risk of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults. The US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that it expects to swiftly update information sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines to include a warning concerning uncommon occurrences of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

Heart Inflammation More Common In Younger People

The inflammation in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to the vaccines, according to CDC advisory groups meeting to discuss reported cases of the heart condition after vaccination. However, the benefits of the shots appear to clearly outweigh the risk.

Pfizer, whose vaccine is approved for use in children as young as 12, issued a statement saying it is aware of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA immunisation. It stated that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s benefit-risk profile “remains promising.”

Moderna said it is aware of reports of heart inflammation instances after receiving mRNA vaccinations and is working with authorities to address the issue. Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna injections utilising novel mRNA technology are being investigated by health officials in various countries to see if they pose a danger and, if so, to what extent.

Understanding The Side Effects

The CDC advised doctors and hospitals to be on the lookout for signs of myocarditis and pericarditis, and the FDA warning will increase awareness even further.

Myocarditis refers to the inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis refers to the inflammation of the two-layered sac surrounding the heart. Chest discomfort and difficulty breathing were among the reported symptoms, which appeared within a week of vaccination. Patients’ ECG and blood test results were also abnormal.

However, CDC said that usually, people who develop heart inflammation due to vaccination recover and do well. The US Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement stating that the vaccinations are safe and effective and that the cardiac adverse effect is “very unusual.”

The statement read, “We strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization to get vaccinated.”

Pfizer Vaccine Believed To Be Effective Against Delta Variant

Pfizer, which is close to reaching an agreement with India, said on Thursday that its vaccine is effective against the Delta form of Covid-19, which has arisen as a new global danger. The Delta variety was thought to be the cause of the second wave in India.

A second variation mutation, known as Delta Plus, has also been identified in India and a few other nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States. As a result, all vaccine manufacturers are reexamining their data on vaccination efficacy against these mutations.

“The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease, Covid-19,” said Pfizer’s medical director in Israel, Alon Rappaport, told local station Army Radio, as per Reuters.

(with inputs from agencies)