Scientists have designed a vaccine candidate that induces protection in mice against a wide range of related coronaviruses an innovation that may help protect against future pandemic-potential viruses that jump from animals to humans. The novel 'mosaic nanoparticle' vaccine described in the journal Science is shaped like a cage made up of 60 identical proteins each of which has a small protein tag that functions as a piece of Velcro. Vaccine Platform Can Generate Diverse Antibody Response In the study the scientists assessed fragments of the spike proteins of different coronaviruses and engineered each to have a protein tag that