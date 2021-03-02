The COVID-19 vaccination is underway in many countries around the world to the contain the pandemic. India began its second phase of anti-COVID vaccination drive on March 1 to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against the deadly viral disease. Would you get a COVID-19 shot? The answer is most likely ‘yes’ if you’re an Indian woman. Vaccine acceptance among Indian women is among the highest in the world revealed a new survey by Harvard researchers. Nearly 18000 women from 16 countries participated in the survey conducted by researchers at Harvard T.H.