The COVID-19 vaccination is underway in many countries around the world to the contain the pandemic. India began its second phase of anti-COVID vaccination drive on March 1 to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against the deadly viral disease. Would you get a COVID-19 shot? The answer is most likely ‘yes’ if you’re an Indian woman. Vaccine acceptance among Indian women is among the highest in the world, revealed a new survey by Harvard researchers. Also Read - It is ‘unrealistic’ that COVID-19 pandemic would be over by 2021 end: WHO expert

Nearly 18,000 women from 16 countries participated in the survey conducted by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health between late October and mid-November 2020. They responded to questions related to vaccinations and Covid-19. The researchers also asked their willingness to get a hypothetical safe and free Covid-19 vaccine with 90 per cent efficacy. Also Read - Co-WIN glitches leave citizens in quandary: 92 per cent unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

According to the study results published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, of the total participants, 52 per cent of pregnant women and 73 per cent of non-pregnant women said they would receive such a vaccine. In addition, 69 per cent of all women surveyed said they would vaccinate their children, reported IANS. Also Read - Bihar to get free COVID-19 vaccination, even at private hospitals: CM Nitish Kumar

Vaccine acceptance high among Indian women

Vaccine acceptance among women were highest in India, the Philippines, and Latin American countries with above 60 per cent of pregnant women and above 78 per cent of non-pregnant women in these countries willing to get the COVID-19 shot. More than 75 per cent of mothers in these countries indicated they would vaccinate their children.

Vaccine acceptance among women in the US and Russia was below 45 per cent among pregnant women and below 56 per cent among non-pregnant women. Countries with very few Covid-19 cases, such as Australia and New Zealand, showed similar results. Lower vaccine acceptance in the US and Russia could be due to Covid-19 denial, the researchers pointed out.

Reasons for Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Multiple factors play roles in shaping vaccine acceptance and confidence, according to Julia Wu, senior author of the paper. These include the perceived threat of Covid-19, level of trust in public health agencies, and existing pre-COVID 19 vaccine attitudes.

Confidence in vaccine safety or effectiveness was the main reason for Covid-19 vaccine acceptance among the women surveyed. Pregnant women who were reluctant to get the shot were worried of exposing their developing baby to possible harmful side effects of the vaccine. They were also concerned about lack of safety and effectiveness data in pregnant women.