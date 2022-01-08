Vaccination Is The Best Tool We Have To Protect Our Children From COVID-19: CDC Chief

Vaccination for Children

For younger children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, it's critically important that we surround them with people who are vaccinated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

In the US, the rates of hospitalizations is increasing for children zero to four, children who are not yet currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a press briefing on Friday. He released the updated data from COVID Net, a population-based surveillance system that collects data on laboratory confirmed COVID-19 associated hospitalizations among children and adults through a network of over 250 acute care hospitals in 14 states.

"Hospitalization rates have increased for people of all ages and while children still have the lowest rate of hospitalization of any group, pediatric hospitalizations are at the highest rate compared to any prior point in the pandemic," Dr. Walensky said.

Severity of Omicron in children

In the US, Omicron variant accounted for 95 per cent of new coronavirus infections last week, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates.

Dr. Walensky said they are still learning more about the severity of Omicron in children. They are trying to understand if higher rates of hospitalization among children reflect a greater burden of disease in the community or the lower rates of vaccination for these children under age 18.

According to CDC, currently just over 50 per cent of children, 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, and only 16 per cent of those five to 11 are fully vaccinated.

"We know that vaccination prevents severe disease and hospitalizations," Dr. Walensky said.

You may like to read

The rate of COVID-19 associated hospitalizations in unvaccinated adolescents age 12 to 17 years, was about 11 times higher than fully vaccinated adolescents of the same age range, as per data posted to CDC's COVID data tracker.

He strongly encourages parents to get their children vaccinated, if they are eligible. And if their children are 12 or older, get booster shots.

Protect kids who are not yet eligible for vaccination

"Please, for our youngest children, those who are not yet eligible for vaccination, it's critically important that we surround them with people who are vaccinated to provide them protection," Dr. Walensky said.

The CDC recommends children ages 5 to 11 be vaccinated with a two dose Pfizer Biointech mRNA vaccine series. It recommends an additional dose of a vaccine for children, 5 to 11, who are immunocompromised.

All children ages 12 to 17 should also receive a booster dose five months after their primary series to ensure that they are up to date with their vaccines and protected against the Omicron variant, the CDC said.

"Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect our children from COVID-19," Dr. Walensky added.