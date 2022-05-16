Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated, Note These COVID-19 Symptoms According To Your Vaccination Status

Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated, Note These COVID-19 Symptoms According To Your Vaccination Status

By this time, you should know that not getting vaccinated can raise your chances of catching COVID-19. Take a look at the symptoms depending on your vaccination status.

Are you vaccinated or yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Well, it doesn't really matter what your vaccination status is when you talk about catching COVID-19. The deadly coronavirus infection can affect anybody and everybody, irrespective of age, gender, and also your vaccination status. Yes, you read that right. Whether you have received your doses against COVID-19 or not received them, doesn't stop the virus from infecting you. But yes it does have some positive aspects - those who are vaccinated are less likely to suffer the severity of the illness than those who haven't received any of the vaccine doses. Also, when we categorise the patients who have got COVID-19 before getting vaccinated to those who have received both the shots, there are some visible symptoms that are needed to be addressed.

Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated

COVID cases are rising in the country, yet again. Experts at this time are urging people to follow COVID safety protocols to stay safe. In the last few months, experts have suggested that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases resulting in severe illness involve unvaccinated individuals. While fully vaccinated people are also vulnerable to catching the SARs-CoV-2 infection, however, their chances of developing any kind of serious complications and hospitalization are far lesser compared to the unvaccinated population.

Breakthrough infections or catching COVID even after getting vaccinated is real and it has been proven through the reports. However, the way the virus affects a vaccinated individual is way different from how it affects the ones who are not immunised. The symptoms also differ in both the categories and thus we are here to know what is the difference between the COVID-19 symptoms among those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Let's take a close look!

COVID-19 Symptoms In Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated

As discussed above, the symptoms differ largely between the two groups, and these are what you should know:

COVID-19 Symptoms In Unvaccinated People

By this time, you should know that not getting vaccinated can raise your chances of catching COVID-19. It also increases the risk of developing some of the severe symptoms of the virus infection. Here are some of the common symptoms an unvaccinated individual can experience once infected with COVID-19.

Fever Unexplained fatigue Chronic headache Persistent cough Shortness of breath Some even suffered from low oxygen levels in the body, leading to difficulty in breathing.

COVID-19 Symptoms In Fully Vaccinated

You should know that once you are vaccinated, your chances of developing any kind of severe symptoms associated with coronavirus is much less. However, you can still catch COVID-19. Worried? Don't be. Experts have also said that the symptoms of Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people are milder and more manageable.

Here are 8 symptoms of COVID-19 which has been reported in fully vaccinated patients. Take a look:

Persistent cough Runny nose Extreme fatigue Sore throat Chronic headache Muscle pain or body ache Fever Sneezing

