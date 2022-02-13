Vaccinated Adults Had Less Severe Illness From Omicron COVID-19 Variant Than Unvaccinated Individuals

A new study has found that for those hospitalized during the omicron surge, people who had been vaccinated experienced less severe illness as compared to unvaccinated adults and were less likely to land in intensive care.

Over the past few years, we have learned that there are only a handful of ways to protect yourself against COVID-19 and vaccination remains at the top of the list. Vaccines developed against the coronavirus are highly effective at preventing infection, serious illness and death.

Vaccinated People May Have Less Severe Illness From Omicron

In a study conducted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was discovered that during the omicron phase, fewer individuals (4%) died while in the hospital than when the delta variant was prominent (8.3 per cent).

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center researcher Matthew Modes stated, "Overall, the Omicron-period group had a lower likelihood of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and were also less likely to require invasive mechanical ventilation compared with the Delta-period group."

For the study, the scientists looked at the features of 339 individuals hospitalised with Covid-19 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles from July to September 2021, when the Delta version of SARS-CoV-2 was dominant, in a single-hospital study published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

They compared that group to 737 Covid-19 patients admitted between December 2021 and January 2022, when the Omicron form was at its peak.

The data found that a higher percentage of patients hospitalised during omicron were vaccinated than patients hospitalised during the summer of 2021, when the delta variant predominated, owing to the higher percentage of vaccinated populations during Omicron.

Booster Shots Provide High-Level Protection Against Omicron

According to a study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines lose significant effectiveness after about four months, but they still provide significant protection in keeping people out of the hospital during the omicron surge.

After a third treatment, researchers discovered that the booster shots remained very effective against moderate and severe covid-19 for about two months. However, after four months, their potency began to wane, indicating the need for further boosters, as per the study. The vaccine was 91 per cent effective in preventing a vaccinated individual from being hospitalised during the two months following a booster shot. After four months, however, protection had dropped to 78%.

Since Omicron became dominant, protection from the two-dose vaccine protocol has waned, but a third dosage kicks the immune system back into gear, preventing moderately severe and severe disease, according to a previous CDC study. Despite these results, experts believe that it is of utmost importance to get vaccinated to protect yourself against COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)

