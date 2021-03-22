In a recent development Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter on Monday Rawat shared the news. He wrote: I have tested positive for coronavirus I am fine and am not facing any health issues. I have isolated myself under the doctors' observation”. He has isolated himself and is under the observation of doctors. Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested. He further added I request all those who have come in contact with me in the recent