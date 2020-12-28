Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi following a chest infection due to COVID-19. Rawat developed pneumonia while he was in home isolation in Dehradun after he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He was admitted to Delhi after his condition worsened news agency IANS reported quoting sources. A team of doctors led by the AIIMS director is checking on Rawat’s health at the hospital’s trauma centre. Earlier on Sunday Rawat complained of fever and was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. The doctors there revealed