Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Till January 1 Due To Cold Wave, CM Yogi Issues Orders

Uttar Pradesh schools will remain closed till January 1 due to an intense cold wave. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued orders to ensure student safety amid plunging temperatures.

Due to dense fog, a severe cold wave accelerated throughout Uttar Pradesh, which has seriously affected everyday life and has led the authorities to implement the necessary precaution measures in a rush.

The visibility has also gone down drastically in various districts, particularly Noida and the surrounding areas, which raises alarm over road safety and transportation.This has been a particularly difficult time during the early morning hours when heavy fogs have slowed the movement of vehicles, trains and flight schedules, as well as the possibility of accidents despite the officials keeping a close watch on the situation and advising the population.

Yogi Adityanath Declares Closing Schools In The State

Considering the deteriorating weather conditions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has to close down all schools until January 1 of the state, including those of Class 12. The directive is applicable to both the ICSE and CBSE and the institutions under the UP board, so that it is implemented in all of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also issued orders to the officials to be on high alert and personally oversee the situation by paying frequent visits to the field.

The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has given clear directives to the district officials to see that:

The needy should have ample blankets.

Necessary plans for bonfires in open areas.

Complete equipping of night shelters, no one to sleep in the night.

Authorities have been instructed on the need to make sure that night shelters have all the necessary facilities and that the

Homeless people are well guarded against the biting cold.

Since the end of Sunday evening, Noida has been greatly hit, and there has been a heavy mist around the city. Exposure on key highways, especially the Noida Greater Noida Expressway, has been drastically reduced. Meanwhile, the situation in the Yamuna Expressway is even more threatening, as it is being reported to be practically zero at some locations.This has reduced the speed of the cars since drivers find it hard to navigate the fog, though they are equipped with headlights and parking lights. Two-wheeler and four wheeler commuters are driving with a lot of caution but there is a high chance of accidents.

Considering the chilly weather and dangerous conditions on the roads, the district government has declared a school holiday on the 29th of December till the 1st of January in Noida in accordance with the order of the state government to make sure that the children are not at risks.

With the cold wave continuing to squeeze its grip over Uttar Pradesh, the state administration would have stepped up the effort to protect the health and safety of the people. Schools are closed, the vigilance of officials is on high alert, and emergency plans are established, so the authorities have recommended that citizens be on guard, minimise their travelling during dense fog and can take shelter in shelters during severe cold weather.