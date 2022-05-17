Uttar Pradesh On High Alert Over Dengue Outbreak: 'Do Not Take Your Fever Lightly', Caution Government

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Read on to know other details of this disease.

Even as the country battles rising cases of the deadly COVID-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh Health Minister on Tuesday said that the state is on high alert over a sudden Dengue outbreak. Talking about preparedness, the state's Director-General, Health, Vedvrata Singh has asserted that Uttar Pradesh has the required medical infrastructure to counter the outbreak of dengue but the key to prevention was in the hands of the people.

"There are 70 labs in the state with the facility of dengue testing at the moment and another 88 labs are being developed. Rapid Response (RR) teams have been formed at the block level that will take immediate action. Earlier such teams existed at the district level. At the same time, fever health desks have been established in every hospital," Singh was quoted as saying.

Are There Any Medicines Available For Dengue?

Talking to the media, Director, Communicable Diseases, AK Singh stated that as of now we do not have any medicines or vaccines to treat dengue. However, the key to stopping the spread or containing the virus from infecting people lies in the hands of the common people. "Remain vigilant, do not let mosquitoes bite you," he said.

'Do Not Take Your Fever Lightly'

Vikas Singhal, Joint Director, Vector Borne Diseases (VBD), said that people usually take fever lightly which costs them dearly. "If the fever persists, the patient should get tested for dengue. Upon diagnosis, a high fluid diet should be taken along with medicines," he said, adding that patients should be saved from dehydration.

Symptoms of Dengue

Here are some of the common warning symptoms of dengue that you should be aware of:

Nausea Fatigue Fever Rashes Body pain Muscle ache Belly pain Bleeding from nose or gums

How To Stay Safe From Dengue?

Since cases are rising in Uttar Pradesh and the state has gone into a panic mode, here are some of the experts-backed tips to stay safe from dengue.

Do not let water get stagnant in your home. Try to keep your body covered up. Wear full sleeves when your step out.

(With inputs from IANS)

