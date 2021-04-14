Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday tested positive for novel coronavirus. Adityanath gave this information through a tweet. He has also asked everyone who was in close contact with him to get tested and take proper precautions. Here is what he tweeted: Also Read - Covid Cases in UP: Mathura District Court Closed Till Monday After Judges Test Corona Positive

This comes a day after a few officials in his secretariat tested positive for Covid. Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, the CM had written: “The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally,” the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav, UP Minister Ashutosh Tandon Test Coronavirus Positive

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon had also tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday, Yadav said, “My corona test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days.”

Yadav had recently visited Haridwar where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders, including Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. On reaching Lucknow, Yadav got himself tested on Tuesday. The reports of which came positive.

UP Records Highest-Ever Daily Spike

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths, a senior official told the media. With this, the state’s infection tally stands at 7,23,582 and the death toll at 9,309.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602. Lucknow reported 18 deaths, Kanpur 10, Allahabad eight, and Gautam Buddh Nagar four, the bulletin stated. Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state.