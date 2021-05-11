India is currently facing the second wave of coronavirus, which has led to a state of panic. The shortage of vaccines, drugs, hospital beds, and other resources is only making things worse for the people in the country. In a desperate attempt to fight the pandemic, some people have turned to desperate measures. They have started the practice of using cow dung in the belief to ward off Covid-19. But doctors are warning against this practice. Also Read - What To Expect When Someone You Know Gets Hospitalized Due To Covid-19?

According to a report by Reuters, Indian doctors are warning against this practise of using cow dung in the belief that it will help get rid of Covid-19. This is because there is no scientific evidence that cow dung is effective, and it may even lead to certain diseases. Also Read - Covid-19 Treatment: Who Needs Remdesivir And Plasma Therapy?

Is It Safe Using Cow Dung To Cure Covid-19?

Some believers in Gujarat have been going to cow shelters to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine once a week in an effort to boost their immunity or recover from the coronavirus. The cow is a sacred symbol of life and earth in Hinduism, and cow dung has been a part of Indian households for centuries. It is believed that cow dung is therapeutic and contains antiseptic properties that help them clean their home and for prayer rituals.

After applying the cow dung all over their bodies, participants wait for it to dry. Following this, they hug the cows to honour them and practice yoga to boost their energy levels. Then they wash it off using milk or buttermilk.

Gautam Manilal Borisa, an associate manager at a pharmaceuticals company, who said the practice helped him recover from COVID-19 last year told Reuters, “we see even doctors come here. They believe that this therapy improves their immunity, and they can go and tend to patients with no fear.”

Healthcare experts from India and around the world have repeatedly warned against these alternative treatments for Covid-19, saying they can lead to dire consequences.

Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association told Reuters, “There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine work to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on belief. There are also health risks involved in smearing or consuming these products – other diseases can spread from the animal to humans.”

(inputs from Reuters)