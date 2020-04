As the mercury level increases, people have started switching on their air conditioners, coolers and fans to beat the heat. But considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many health experts have raised concerns over the use of ACs and coolers during this time. Some studies have found that higher temperatures are associated with lower COVID-19 incidence. To look at the effects of temperature and humidity on the virus’s transmission, one study evaluated 80,981 COVID-19 cases across mainland China between 20 January and 29 February. It found that the optimum temperature for virus transmission is 10˚C, and that lower or higher temperatures suppress it. However, it found no link at all to humidity. Also Read - Prescriptions for antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs surge amidst COVID-19 pandemic

There are also studies that have found the opposite. For example, one study suggested that the virus seems to spread better in summery weather. The study identified the optimum temperature for virus transmission as 19˚C, humidity of 75 per cent and less than 30 millimetres of monthly rain. Also Read - Can antibodies protect recovered COVID-19 patients from a second infection?

However, researchers at Harvard University found no significant difference in transmission rates between cold and dry provinces of China and tropical ones. They concluded that higher temperature and humidity “will not necessarily lead to declines in case counts”. As the evidence so far is conflicting, the effect of weather on COVID-19 remains a debated topic. Also Read - Entry points for COVID-19 Virus mapped: May help contain the spread of the disease, say experts

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Saturday (April 25) issued an 18-page guideline advising what the optimum temperature of AC and coolers should be amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what the Centre’s advisory says –

Air Conditioners

The temperature of the home-run AC should be between 24-30 degrees Celsius and the humidity should be between 40-70 per cent, according the advisory.

“Recirculation of cool air by room air conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust by natural exfiltration,” it stated.

Too much humidity can increase occurrence of dust mites and fungi, two of the worst culprits for indoor allergy sufferers. Mold and fungi can also worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, it added.

The government guidelines also suggested to keep the rooms ventilated even when ACs are not running and increase the frequency of servicing your air conditioners.

Commercial or industrial facilities

The advisory suggested ventilation with outdoor air as much as possible in commercial or industrial facilities. The mechanical exhaust air shall comprise of 70-80 percent of the fresh air quantity to maintain necessary positive pressure in the space, the advisory said.

Desert or Evaporative coolers

The government advises that the tanks of desert coolers must be kept clean and disinfected. The water should be drained and refilled frequently, its advisory said.

It recommends not to use portable coolers that do not draw outdoor air, adding that “evaporative coolers must draw air from outside to ensure good ventilation”.

Most evaporative coolers do not have air filters but it can be fitted to the cooler during or after installation. Fitting air filters in coolers can help prevent dust entry and maintain hygiene, the advisory noted.

Electric Fans

Keep the windows partly open while using electric fans, the Centre’s advisory said. “If an exhaust fan is located nearby, then, it can also be switched on to exhaust air for better ventilation,” it added.

