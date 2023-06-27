USA Witnesses A Sudden Resurgence Of Malaria Cases After 20 Years

The sudden resurgence of malaria in Florida and Texas after almost 20 years has experts and people alarmed.

USA is experiencing a sudden resurgence of Malaria cases in the country after 20 years. The CDC reported that, the states of Florida and Texas have confirmed at least five cases which were diagnosed over the span of two months. Among the five cases, four of them are from Texas and one from Florida. The CDC has also issued an alert stating malaria as a 'medical emergency', and that people experiencing symptoms must be urgently evaluated by health officials. This resurgence of the disease has everyone alarmed.

Malaria Cases Were Acquired From USA Itself, Says Reports

According to the CDC, the risk of malaria has always been low in the country. If at all, a case is detected by officials, it is always due to international travels and the disease is acquired from other countries. Almost 95 per cent of all malaria infections are contracted from African countries itself. But, in the current scenario, the people who have been diagnosed with malaria had not been abroad at all. So, they contracted the disease from inside the country. Experts state that this raises fears that local mosquitoes could be spreading the disease to others and lead to a spike in local transmission.

Alerts And Guidelines Issued By The State Of Florida And Texas

Amidst all the talk about the disease, the state of Florida and Texas has issued alerts regarding mosquito-borne illness and has advised residents to:

Drain any existing stagnant water from the house, drain standing pools of water, make sure window screen do not have holes and also use insecticides to keep mosquitoes away from houses. They have also advised residents to wear appropriate clothing to keep mosquitoes away. Long sleeve shirts and pants are recommended for everyone.

The state of Texas has also issued a health alert, advising clinicians to routinely obtain a travel history to determine if a patient with symptoms of malaria has spent time outdoors and been bitten by mosquitoes in an area with malaria activity.

About Malaria, The Mosquito-Borne Disease

The vector-borne disease is cause by five species of a parasite which are carried by female mosquitoes only. The disease spreads when a mosquito bites an infected person and then goes on to bite a healthy person. The possible symptoms that patients may experience are: diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, fever, chills. If the disease goes out of control, it may cause kidney failure, coma and seizures and can be life threatening.

