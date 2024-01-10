US Witnesses Surge in JN.1, Accounts 62% of COVID-19 Cases: CDC; Top Symptoms of JN.1 COVID Variant

The JN.1 variant, a highly transmissible form of Omicron, accounts for 62% of total COVID-19 cases in the United States, as per CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported a concerning surge in the highly transmissible JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron variant in the United States. As per the latest trends, the JN.1 variant is now responsible for a staggering 62% of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country, raising alarm bells among healthcare experts.

The sudden outbreak has highlighted the importance of maintaining COVID protocols, including tracking the signs and symptoms. Experts have stated that understanding the signs and symptoms that are associated with the dominant JN.1 COVID strain is crucial in effectively managing the current wave of infections and curbing the spread of the virus.

US Faces New COVID Wave Dominated By JN.1 Variant

One of the key factors contributing to this sudden fresh COVID outbreak and the rapid spread of the JN.1 variant is its enhanced ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity, even in individuals who have received the booster doses of the vaccine. While it may not necessarily lead to more severe illness compared to previous variants of the virus, the sheer number of cases can overwhelm healthcare resources and disrupt daily life. As a result, it is important to stay well-informed about the various symptoms that one may experience after contracting the JN.1 variant of COVID-19.

Symptoms of JN.1 COVID Variant

According to the CDC, individuals who have contracted the JN.1 COVID variant may experience a range of symptoms similar to those of other COVID-19 variants. These symptoms can include:

Fever Runny nose Persistent cough Shortness of breath Extreme tiredness or fatigue Muscle cramps or body aches A sore throat, and Loss of taste or smell

Apart from the above-mentioned signs and symptoms, a patient infected with the JN.1 variant may also suffer from constant anxiety and sleep disorder (insomnia) - two new signs of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant.

Can Vaccines Protect You From Catching JN.1 Variant?

Not really. However, being fully vaccinated can protect your body from suffering severe signs and symptoms of the infection, and also protect you from getting hospitalized. "As per the studies, JN.1 has also been associated with a higher risk of reinfection compared to other variants. This means that individuals who have previously been infected with another strain of COVID-19 are not necessarily protected from JN.1 and can still contract the variant. As a result, it is important for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past to continue following preventive measures, such as wearing masks and practicing good hand hygiene," said Dr Dhiman Choudhury, Apollo Hospitals.

The JN.1 variant of the Omicron variant is now responsible for a significant majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States. While it may not result in more severe illness, its rapid spread poses a significant challenge to healthcare resources and daily life. Understanding the symptoms of JN.1 is crucial for individuals and healthcare systems to effectively manage this wave of infections. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, we can all play a part in combating the JN.1 variant and bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.