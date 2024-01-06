US Witnesses An Uptick In Influenza And COVID-19 Infections, CDC Warns Of More Cases

US Witnesses An Uptick In Influenza And COVID-19 Infections, CDC Warns Of More Cases

Amidst rise in COVID-19 cases pertaining to the new JN.1 variant, US is also experiencing an uptick in influenza infections. CDC warns that the numbers could rise even more in the upcoming days.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many countries worldwide including USA. But, recent reports say that, amidst COVID JN.1 cases, they are also witnessing a spike in influenza cases. Experts have cited the holiday season as the main reason for this sudden rise. There were mas gatherings and crowds in many places during Christmas and New Years. Due to this, the transmission was possible for both COVID and influenza. Almost 38 states have reported high and very high levels of respiratory illnesses along with the symptoms of fever, cough and more. The week before, it was only 31 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today issued a warning stating that, there are other diseases also at large in the US but influenza seems to be increasing in the most dramatic fashion. In the coming weeks, the numbers might increase and it might get worse. A new version of the coronavirus, called JN.1, is accounting for nearly two-thirds of U.S. cases, according to a CDC estimate. But health officials say there's no evidence that that it causes more severe disease than other recent variants. Influenza cases in the United States have been very severe over the past two years, it has also lead to many death cases. So, citizens should be warned to be cautious of it.

How To Prevent The Flu Virus In Winter Season?

Here are some useful tips that you can note:

TRENDING NOW

Drink lots of warm water. Maintain social distancing, it may also help you prevent COVID JN.1. Practice good home as well as outdoor hygiene. Wear a mask in public. Carry a sanitizer. Work on getting your immunity stringer by maintaining a good food habit and fitness habits.