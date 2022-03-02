US To Launch 'Test To Treat' Programme, Provide Free Antiviral Pills To People Who Test Positive For Covid-19

The US government is launching a new programme that will enable Americans to get Covid-19 at local pharmacies and community health centers, as well as receive antiviral pills for free on the spot if they test positive for the virus. President Joe Biden announced the 'Test to Treat' initiative during his State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Late last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved antiviral Paxlovid, made by Pfizer. Biden said that Pfizer is working overtime to provide America one million pills this month and more than double that next month.

Starting next week, people in America can also order more Covid tests at the government's website, covidtests.gov, said Biden, as quoted by media.

Households are eligible for two orders and get four free Covid tests per order, the report said.

Most Americans are now safe to live a mask free life

Further, the president said that cases of severe Covid-19 in the US has dropped to its lowest level since July and that most Americans are now safe to live a mask free life.

"With 75 per cent of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalisations down by 77 per cent, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely," IANS quoted Biden as saying.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also relaxed its mask guidance, allowing most people to ditch masks if Covid-19 hospitalizations in their communities remain low.

As per the new CDC guidelines, over 70 per cent of Americans live in communities where wearing masks is no longer recommended as hospitals are not under severe threat from disease there.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had stated when there's widespread population immunity, the overall risk of severe disease is now generally lower.

Biden added that the US is prepared for new Covid variants, with the ability to deploy new vaccines within 100 days if needed.