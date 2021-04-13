Several European countries have temporarily stop administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns following reports of rare blood clot events after getting the jabs. The European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s safety committee (PRAC) also recently concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (also known as Vaxzevria). Now several states in the United States have reported adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson vaccine - the first vaccine requiring just a single shot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had in February this year approved the single-dose COVID-19