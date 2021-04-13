Several European countries have temporarily stop administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns following reports of rare blood clot events after getting the jabs. The European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s safety committee (PRAC) also recently concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (also known as Vaxzevria). Now, several states in the United States have reported adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson vaccine – the first vaccine requiring just a single shot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had in February this year approved the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Data from the clinical studies revealed that the vaccine is 85 per cent effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and can completely prevent COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination. Also Read - ‘Busy on phone’ UP nurse gives 2 COVID vaccine shots to woman at one go

Several US states including North Carolina, Colorado, and Georgia have temporarily shut down some vaccine sites after people suffered adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson shot. While North Carolina reported 18 cases of adverse side effects, 11 people in Colorado reacted to the shot and eight people suffered adverse side effects following vaccination in Georgia. People developed symptoms ranging from dizziness, nausea and fainting after getting the Johnson & Johnson, according to media reports.

What the CDC says about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Despite reports of adverse events, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended healthcare providers to continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency also said that its analysis "did not find any safety issues or reason for concern."

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third Covid-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for emergency use in the United States. The World Health Organization (WHO) also approved the vaccine for emergency use last month, allowing the one-shot dose to be used as part of the United Nation’s international vaccine distribution effort along with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca (both of which two-shot regimens). Johnson & Johnson had pledged to deliver 1 billion doses globally by the end of 2021.

