A few days ago US biotech giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech had applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine. The companies said that their vaccine candidate - BNT162b2 - was 95 percent effective and that it also worked well in older people and in preventing severe Covid-19. Now reports have surfaced that United Airlines have started operating charter flights to move shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for quick distribution once it gets FDA approval. The mass inoculation programme is likely to begin in late December reports the Wall Street