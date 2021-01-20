The emergence of more transmissible and more contagious coronavirus strains has raised alarm prompting new lockdowns in some countries. For example a new variant of the virus known as B.1.1.7 is spreading rapidly in the UK and it has also been detected in several countries including India. With the virus mutating rapidly medical professionals across the world are debating on whether current vaccines will be effective against the new strains. Even WHO Emergencies Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan had cautioned that the second year of COVID-19 pandemic could be tougher given the emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 and their transmission dynamics.