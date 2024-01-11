US Passenger Poops On Seat During Flight, Left the Faeces Spread Out Like Peanut Butter: 7 Tips To Travel Safely While Suffering From Stomach Issues

US Passenger Poops On Seat During Flight, Left the Faeces 'Spread Out Like Peanut Butter': 7 Tips To Travel Safely While Suffering From Stomach Issues

Taking to social media, a user wrote, "Someone with stomach issues. I feel for them. Twice a year maybe I have an event. So far never on a plane...".

In a shocking incident, a passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight pooped on his seat while traveling, leaving faeces all over the seat, as per a report in the New York Post. This was brought to light by a Reddit user who was traveling on flight DL2162 from Alabama to Atlanta.

In the social media post, the traveler said the horrid scent lingered for the rest of the plane ride - and it wasn't until after they landed and began to disembark that they discovered the cause. "I was waiting for someone to post this,' they commented. 'I was on the same row, the person was on the left aisle seat, and we were on the right side (middle and window). Upon deplaning, saw s**t on the seat spread out like peanut butter as you mentioned, yuck. Saw the person scampering towards the restrooms. Even before boarding, the plane smelled weird, some kind of fishy smell," explained someone else who was on the same flight.

Suffering From Stomach Issues? Tips To Follow If You Are Travelling

While this can be a bad experience if your condition is way too bad, there are always a few dos and don'ts that you need to follow before you make a plan to travel when suffering from any kind of stomach issue.

TRENDING NOW

Consult Your Doctor

Make sure to consult a doctor before traveling, especially if you have pre-existing digestive problems. Ask the doctor to give you the required medicines to manage the condition while you are traveling. A doctor will also suggest you dietary restrictions, or other preventative measures.

Pack Essential Supplies

Make sure to keep all the essential medical supplies handy when traveling with stomach issues. Pack medications, Imodium-type pills, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, and absorbent materials like pads or diapers in case of emergencies.

Hydration Is The Key

Drink plenty of water to keep your body well hydrated. This will help regulate digestion and also prevent constipation. Also, avoid carbonated beverages as they can aggravate bloating.

You may like to read

Relax And Manage Stress

Another key to traveling like a pro while traveling is to make sure you are handling anxiety problems well. Anxiety can aggravate digestive problems. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to stay calm and centered.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest news and health tips. Do not forget to subscribe to our official YouTube channel for all the latest videos on health and wellness.