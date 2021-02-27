Americans will now get a third vaccine against the COVID-19 virus. After a grueling eight hours of non-stop debate a high powered US vaccine advisory panel endorsed the mass use of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In a 21-0 vote the usually obscure Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) decided that the said shot is safe in people aged 18 and older. Now it is up to the US Food and Drug Administration. Once the FDA clears the vaccine for US use Johnson & Johnson will deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and