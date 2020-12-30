After battling the microscopic villain coronavirus for a year vaccines seem to be the boon for people across the globe. With some vaccines approved and underway for a possible rollout in January people are expecting to take a sigh of relief in the coming year. However the vaccines for COVID-19 take time to show effective results. In the light of the statement comes a report that a US nurse who received the Pfizer shot has been tested positive after 8 days of being vaccinated. US Based Nurse Tested COVID-19 Positive After Eight Days Of Getting Vaccinated According to the report