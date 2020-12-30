California-based nurse tested positive after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine approved for emergency in the US.

After battling the microscopic villain, coronavirus for a year, vaccines seem to be the boon for people across the globe. With some vaccines approved and underway for a possible rollout in January, people are expecting to take a sigh of relief in the coming year. However, the vaccines for COVID-19 take time to show effective results. Also Read - No COVID-19 vaccine approval yet for India: Drug regulator analysing SII, Bharat Biotech data

In the light of the statement comes a report that a US nurse, who received the Pfizer shot has been tested positive after 8 days of being vaccinated. Also Read - COVID-19 UK variant: These Indian States have been infected with the new coronavirus strain

US Based Nurse Tested COVID-19 Positive After Eight Days Of Getting Vaccinated

According to the report, the California-based nurse tested positive after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine approved for emergency in the US. Also Read - Happy hypoxia: Researchers find what causes blood oxygen levels to drop in many Covid-19 patients

Mathew W., 45 posted on social media that he had received the vaccine on December 18. He told ABC 10News that he had a sore arm for a day, and became sick on Christmas eve after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit. He was tested positive for COVID-19 a day after Christmas.

More Doses Of The Covid-19 Vaccine Are Required

Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego told the media that testing positive after the first dose is not unexpected if someone is exposed to the virus.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers was quoted as saying.

The Phase 3 data from Pfizer demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95 per cent in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and also in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, in each case measured from seven days after the second dose.

The vaccination regime submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech requires two doses of vaccine to be administered 21 days apart.

What Do We Know About The Vaccine?

Pfizer vaccine helps to fight the coronavirus by enhancing the body’s immune system. It is a new type of vaccine, also known as the ‘RNA vaccine’ and uses a tiny fragment of the virus’s genetic code. The vaccine is infused with a piece of genetic code that trains our immune system to recognise the spike protein on the surface of the virus – a lethal signature of coronavirus.

According to the Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95 per cent effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people.

Side Effects Of The Vaccine You Should Know About

People who get the shot may experience side effects within a day or two of getting the vaccine reported the CDC. You might experience pain, swelling or redness in the arm where you get the shot. Some people might experience other symptoms like chills, tiredness and headache.