With vaccination drive speeding up it is a given that there will be shortage of shots to inoculate the entire population of the world against the COVID-19 virus. Approvals for new vaccines are welcome provided the safety and efficacy of the shot are proven. So in a welcome development the US is on the cusp of getting a third vaccine against the deadly contagion. The US Food and Drug Administration has delivered a strong endorsement of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine and set the stage for a final decision on February 26. Earlier two vaccines one from Pfizer and the