With vaccination drive speeding up, it is a given that there will be shortage of shots to inoculate the entire population of the world against the COVID-19 virus. Approvals for new vaccines are welcome provided the safety and efficacy of the shot are proven. So, in a welcome development, the US is on the cusp of getting a third vaccine against the deadly contagion. The US Food and Drug Administration has delivered a strong endorsement of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine and set the stage for a final decision on February 26. Earlier, two vaccines, one from Pfizer and the other from Moderna, have already received emergency use approval in the US. Now, US FDA scientists have also confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and is about 66 per cent effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It also provides about 85 per cent protection against serious illness.

Final debate pending

Final debate pending

On February 26, a special team of independent US FDA advisors will debate if the shots can be recommended for population level use – following the same greenlighting process for the two earlier vaccines. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has topped 500,000 but the country's infection curve is slowly curving downwards. More than 44.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna, and nearly 20 million of them have received the second dose.

Safe and effective, says FDA

Safe and effective, says FDA

J&J tested its single-dose option in about 44,000 adults in the US, Latin America and South Africa with a 2-month median follow-up. "The analysis supported a favorable safety profile with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA," the US FDA said of the J&J vaccine. The FDA summary noted that there were no COVID-19-related deaths and no COVID-19 cases requiring medical intervention 28 days or more post-vaccination among participants age 60 years or older with medical comorbidities in the vaccine group.

Normal side-effects that can be expected

Almost all vaccines come with some very minor side effects. Fever, pain at injection site, a little bit of swelling and tiredness are normal and nothing to be afraid of. However, some vaccines have triggered major complications that required medical attention. But these are few and far between. By and large, almost all vaccines are safe and effective.

(With inputs from IANS)