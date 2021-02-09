If you feel pain or discomfort while swallowing the first thing that would come to your mind is dry throat or infection. But a US man who complained of discomfort while swallowing was shocked to find out that pain is actually caused by an AirPod stuck in his oesophagus. Bradford Gauthier from Worcester Massachusetts had accidentally swallowed the earpiece while in sleep. The man narrated about the unusual event on his Facebook profile. Gauthier said he was fine when he woke up on the morning of February 3 but experienced some difficulty when he tried to drink water. “It wouldn't