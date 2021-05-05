Vaccination of children against the Covid-19 may begin in the US soon. According to media reports Pfizer is expected to get the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorisation to administer its coronavirus vaccine in children 12 to 15 years old as early as by early next week. The pharmaceutical major is also planning to seek FDA approval for emergency use of its vaccine in younger children aged between 2 and 11 in September. Earlier in March Pfizer and its collaborator BioNTech had claimed that trials of their Covid-19 vaccine in older children (aged 12 to 15) show 100% efficacy and