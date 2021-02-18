After battling the pandemic for over a year relief came in the form of vaccines to put an end to COVID-19 the disease that took the world over by a storm. Although the coronavirus affected different parts of the world the United States is still experiencing a surge in the number of cases. However the US has experienced a 43 per cent decrease in the number of cases. To stop SARS-CoV-2 two vaccines namely Pfizer and Moderna have been given emergency authorization in the US. When Will Kids Be Vaccinated In The US? In a new statement US president Joe