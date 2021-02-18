After battling the pandemic for over a year, relief came in the form of vaccines to put an end to COVID-19, the disease that took the world over by a storm. Although the coronavirus affected different parts of the world, the United States is still experiencing a surge in the number of cases. However, the US has experienced a 43 per cent decrease in the number of cases. To stop SARS-CoV-2, two vaccines namely, Pfizer and Moderna, have been given emergency authorization in the US. Also Read - Covid-19 variants: Govt issues new guidelines for international arrivals; here's all you need to know

When Will Kids Be Vaccinated In The US?

In a new statement, US president Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told IANS that US kids under the age of 16 years could get COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of the summer or beginning of the fall. He suggested that the country may be able to provide at least one of the vaccine candidates for children by the end of the summer unless they face some safety and immunogenicity issues. Also Read - Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor takes to streets to avoid another lockdown

Of the two vaccines available in the US, Pfizer has been given authorization for use in the over 16 groups, while Moderna will be administered to kids over 18 age groups. Also Read - Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19: Other actors who survived the infection

“We’ve already started what’s called age de-escalation studies. You do a Phase 1 or Phase 2 A trial, going from 16 to 12, 12 to nine, nine to six, and you show that a vaccine is safe in those individuals and B, you induce an immune response that’s comparable to the level of the immune response that you showed was effective in a normal adult population,” Fauci explained.

Fauci’s comments on vaccines for kids come at a time when Americans are not only getting a strong dose of sunny news, but also a lot of alternative scenarios on school reopenings.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, also stated that the country has enough vaccines to vaccinate 300 million people by the end of July 2021. Based on the latest 7-day average of vaccination progression, the new government is averaging 1.7 million doses per day.

(with inputs from IANS)