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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: 'Attack like they've not seen', Donald Trump warns Iran as deadline nears - How anxiety may trigger among common people at this time

US Iran Israel War LIVE Updates: White House says Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to make a deal with US. What will happen next? Will US attack Iran today? How to cope with your mental health problems during a war.

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: 'Attack like they've not seen', Donald Trump warns Iran as deadline nears - How anxiety may trigger among common people at this time

US-Iran-Isreal War LIVE Updates: The war in the Middle East, now in its second month, shows no sign of abating, with US President Donald Trump issuing a latest statement about forming a deadline for Iran to make a deal with Tehran. As per the Iranian official, they have asked their citizens to form human chains around the country's energy plant to protect it against any possible American strike. "Tuesday will be 'Power Plant Day' and 'Bridge Day' in Iran unlike anything seen before. Open the Strait, or face severe consequences," US President Donald Trump wrote, in a message that also included unusually harsh language and rhetoric.

While the war has created several holes across the globe in tons of sectors, the worst affected are the common people. War anxiety, severe tensions and fears not only affect the mental state of the human brain but invites other, potentially life-threatening health challenges. Scroll down to know the latest news updates from the US-Israel-Iran war on a real-time basis. Follow this space for all the war-related news and developments focusing on how these critical situations can trigger anxiety and fear-induced health problems among common people.

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