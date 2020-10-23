US regulators have given full approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Veklury the drug's brand name cut the recovery time on average by five days during clinical trials. Veklury is the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive FDA approval the FDA said in a statement the BBC reported on Friday. However the World Health Organization (WHO) said last week remdesivir had little to no effect on patients' survival. The WHO Solidarity trial found that remdesivir the antiviral drug that’s widely prescribed against COVID-19 has no substantial