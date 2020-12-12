US regulators have approved the emergency use of the country's first COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for people aged 16 years and older marking the beginning of the end of a catastrophic outbreak which has killed nearly 300000 Americans in just 11 months this year. The FDA's authorisation for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the US and around the world Stephen Hahn Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a statement on Friday. Hahn