US Expands Vaccine Options For Adults, Adds Novavax’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine is the fourth vaccine authorized for the prevention of viral disease in the US.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the options of COVID-19 vaccine available to adults in the country. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) has recommended using Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as another primary series option for in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the coming weeks, the agency stated in a media release on Tuesday.

Endorsing the new recommendation, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said, "If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated."

Dr. Walensky also highlighted that COVID-19 cases are rising again across the country and reminded people that "vaccination is critical to help protect against the complications of severe COVID-19 disease."

Some facts about Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine contains harmless proteins of the novel coronavirus virus (the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein) and Matrix-M adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future.

It is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart.

In a clinical trial conducted in the United States and Mexico, the vaccine effectiveness in preventing mild, moderate or severe COVID-19 was found to be 90.4 per cent. However, this study was conducted before the emergence of delta and omicron variants.

Common side effects associated with the vaccine include pain/tenderness, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting and fever.

It is the fourth vaccine authorized for the prevention of COVID-19 in the US.