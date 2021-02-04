As COVID-19 vaccination drives are being carried out across the globe, fear of the possible side effects of the vaccine are making many people to avoid the shots. Like some other vaccines, Covid-19 vaccine may cause side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site, bodyache, tiredness, and headache. But some individuals are also reporting uncommon side effects after being administered Covid-19 vaccine such as anaphylaxis – a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Now, doctors in the US are reporting a surprising side effect of COVID-19 vaccine that mirrors a breast cancer symptom. Also Read - COVAX announces initial COVID-19 vaccine roll out: 336ml doses from AstraZeneca-SII, 1.2ml from Pfizer-BioNTech by March end

Breast radiologists at University Hospitals have detected axillary adenopathy, also known as swollen lymph nodes, on screening mammograms of people who have been administered COVID-19 vaccine, a Cleveland-based news channel reported. Also Read - ‘Shocked’: IMA refutes centres data, says 744 doctors died due to Covid-19 in India

It’s a normal response that the body has to the vaccine, but this surprising side effect could be mistaken for breast cancer, according to Dr. Holly Marshall of the University – as quoted by Fox 8 News. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccines safe for cancer patients: Oncologists give the go-ahead

The swollen lymph nodes are seen under the arm on the same side the vaccine was injected, said Marshall. While the lymph nodes were discovered on screening mammograms, patients can also feel them, he added.

Since swollen lymph nodes are also seen in patients with breast cancer, this unusual side effect of COVID-19 vaccine could be mistaken as a cancer symptom. To avoid this, Marshall says they are asking everybody who is having a mammogram if they had the COVID-19 vaccine.

What causes this unusual COVID-19 vaccine side effect?

Marshall explains that this side effect is actually the body’s normal response to the vaccine, and that swollen lymph nodes are indication that the body is making antibodies to fight the COVID-19 infection.

However, this unusual sign is causing concerns among people as Marshall UH’s Radiology and Breast Cancer Imaging Department is continuedly receiving calls from women asking about it.

Swollen lymph nodes occasionally occur with other vaccines too, but the University Hospitals doctors were surprised to see many of such cases in people who got COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, data from the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention showed that more than 11 percent of vaccine recipients experience swollen lymph nodes after one dose, and 16 percent do so after the second dose.

Swollen lymph nodes may appear two to four days after getting the jab and decrease in size after two to four weeks. If they persist longer than that, one should get them evaluated, Marshall noted.

Swollen lymph nodes in breast cancer

A lump in your breast or armpit is the most common symptom of breast cancer. But there are many other symptoms associated with this disease. Some women with breast cancer may also get swollen lymph nodes in their armpit or near their collarbone. This may happen when the cancer has spread to lymph nodes in that area. So, if you notice such sign, consult a doctor.

Other common symptoms of breast cancer include skin changes, pain and tenderness, a nipple that pulls inward, unusual nipple discharge, a flat or indented area on your breast, changes in the breast size, contour, texture, or temperature.

It is recommended that women started getting an annual mammogram screening starting age 40. A mammogram, which is an X-ray of the breast, can detect breast cancer up to two years before the tumour can be felt by the patient or the doctor. If breast cancer is detected and treated early, patients have a better chance for survival. So, watch out for the warning signs mentioned above.