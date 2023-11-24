US Doctors Find A Fully Intact Housefly Inside The Intestine Of A Man: Could It Be Intestinal Myiasis?

Doctors in the United States found a fully intact 'alive' housefly inside the large intestine of a 63-year-old man. They predict it may be a rare intestinal condition.

In a peculiar development of events, doctors in the United States found a fully intact 'alive' housefly inside the large intestine of a 63-year-old man. The patient in question does not recall ingesting a fly. Health officials are startled and confused at this bizarre discovery. They found the creature in the transverse colon of the large intestine and their one top question is, how did the housefly not die inside the body?

Details about this case was reported and published in the Journal of Gastroenterology. Doctors reported to media agencies that they performed a colonoscopy procedure on the patient. There are a few bizarre possibilities of the fly getting inside the body by nit getting detected and also stay alive but they are all far-fetched and cannot be possible.

Let Us Look At The Possibilities As Per Experts

The first possibility may be through the mouth but it is unlikely because it would be digested by the stomach acids and enzymes. The second possibility could be through he rectum but even then doctors say that it is highly unlikely. The third possibility seems likely to the doctors. They say that it could be 'Intestinal Myiasis.' So, what is this rare condition all about?

What Is Intestinal Myiasis?

This is a rare condition in which flies or their larvae may be able to infest the human intestine. It happens when a person ingests food or water which already had the fly eggs or larvae deposited in them. It is very common for flies to deposit their eggs and larvae in food items that are not covered. However, chances of the eggs and larvae surviving inside the human body and the gastrointestinal tract is very unlikely and rare.

It has the following symptoms:

Vomiting Abdominal pain Diarrhoea It can also be asymptomatic, says experts.

According to reports, the health experts at the US hospital were able to remove the fly through colonoscopy and the patient was unharmed.