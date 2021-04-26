In a break from the America First policy President Joe Biden's administration is working round the clock to immediately send India raw material needed for making Covishield and other products needed in the fight against the COVID-19 surge overtaking the nation according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Recalling the assistance sent by India to the US in the early phase of the pandemic last year he told India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in a phone call on Sunday that the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies Sullivan's Spokesperson Emily Horne said.