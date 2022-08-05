US Declares Public Health Emergency As Monkeypox Cases Exceed 7,100

More than 7,100 cases of monkeypox have been reported from United States alone. The federal government declares a public health emergency to contain the outbreak.

US is battling with a severe surge in monkeypox cases. More than 7,100 people have gotten infected. No death cases have been reported so far from the country. In response to this health crisis, the federal government declared a public health emergency on Thursday to bolster the infrastructure and response to this crisis in the country. This announcement will ensure that the health sectors of US gets as much monetary aid so that they can avail all the resources required for treatment.

Patients who have been infected with monkeypox virus are experiencing a variety of severe symptoms like lesions, fever, pimple-like bumps on the body parts, chills, fatigue and body aches, in the US. Under this declaration, HHS will be able to draw money from emergency funds, hire or reassign staff to handle the outbreak and take other important measures to contain the spread as they see fit.

US Addresses The Issue Of Vaccine Shortage

Officials in the US have urged the citizens to take this outbreak seriously and they are planning on taking their response in addressing the virus to the next level. The Biden administration had initially faced some criticisms because of the unavailability of vaccines for the disease. Clinics in big cities such as New York and San Francisco stated that they did not have enough vaccines to supply to the people and the demand is very high. They had to improvise and stop supplying the second dose so that people get the first dose at least.

Recently, the White house said that more than 1.1 million vaccine doses have been made available for supply. They have also helped boost domestic diagnostic capacity to conduct 80,000 tests in one week.

