Many researchers believe that mass vaccination could be the most effective and fastest way to end the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 8 lakh people worldwide so far. There is a race among the countries to be the first to bring out a solution to the pandemic. As many as 165 vaccine candidates have started some forms of trials all over the world, according to the World Health organisation (WHO). Six experimental coronavirus vaccines, including the ones developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna/NIAID and Pfizer Inc., have entered phase 3 clinical trials. Meanwhile, some countries, including Russia and the US, are considering approving vaccine candidates without completing full trials.

US President Donald Trump has been very optimistic about the United States having a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election. On Monday, he announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca has reached Phase 3 clinical trials in the US and is very close to being finalised for approval.

Speaking in a press conference, Trump said that the process could have taken years but his administration did in a matter of months.

According to AstraZenec, they will enroll approximately 30,000 adult volunteers at 80 sites in the US for Phase 3 clinical trials of its vaccine. The phase 3 trial is being implemented as part of Operation Warp Speed, a public–private partnership initiated by the Trump administration, to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of the Oxford vaccine is expected to be completed by the end of November or early December. Serum Institute of India (SII) has also been granted approval to conduct phase II and III human trials for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Emergency Authorisation of Covid-19 Vaccines Needs Great Care: WHO

After Trump announced that the United States was considering fast-tracking candidate drugs, the World Health Organization (WHO) stressed that although every country had the right to approve drugs without completing full trials, it should be done with great care.

The emergency authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines requires a “great deal of seriousness and reflection”, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference on Monday.

Last month, Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. This created a stir in the scientific world with some Western experts questioning the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Before approving a vaccine, the WHO’s prefers to have a full set of data which could be used for the pre-qualification of vaccines and then consider the efficacy and safety of each drug on a case by case basis, said Swaminathan.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, recalled that the organization has used experimental drugs to combat Ebola in Africa, a measure which proved successful. However, he noted that a fast-track approach without full trials needs intensive monitoring and safety follow-up work. Vaccination should be halted immediately if problems occur, he said

When countries rush to vaccinate millions of people, they may miss certain adverse effects, Ryan added.

Russia became the first in the world to approve a possible vaccine against the novel coronavirus last month. But global health authorities raised concerns that the vaccine has yet to complete critical, late-stage clinical trials to determine its safety and effectiveness.