US CDC Now Recommends Pfizer Booster For 12-17 Years Old

COVID-19 boosters will help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants, says CDC.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acting on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP), has expanded eligibility of booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old. The health agency now recommends that adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.

COVID-19 boosters will help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants, the CDC said on Wednesday.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 12-17 in the US. The Advisory Committee reviewed the available safety data following the administration of over 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents and concluded that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, a CDC statement noted.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said ,"It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease. Today, I endorsed ACIP's vote to expand eligibility and strengthen our recommendations for booster doses. We now recommend that all adolescents aged 12-17 years should receive a booster shot 5 months after their primary series. This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations."

Additional primary dose for immunocompromised children

A day before, CDC recommended an additional primary dose of vaccine for moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 11-year-olds that should be given 28 days after their second shot. For children aged 5-11, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended in the US .

The health agency has also shortened the interval of a booster shot from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. This means they can receive a Pfizer booster shot 5 months after completing their primary series. However, the booster interval recommendation for J&J vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months), remains the same.

Pfizer booster shows promising results against Omicron

Last month, Pfizer announced that the third dose of its mRNA vaccine can protect against the Covid-19 Omicron strain. Serum antibodies elicited by the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine one month after receiving the booster shot (third dose) neutralised the Omicron variant to levels that are comparable to those observed for the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after two doses, the company had said.

"Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with the third dose of our vaccine," Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer, said in a statement.

