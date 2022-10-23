live

US CDC Director Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms: Can COVID Attack Fully Vaccinated People?

US CDC Director Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Can COVID attack you even after you have received all the required vaccine doses against the infection? Yes, it can certainly happen that a fully vaccinated man can also catch the virus.

Isn't COVID over yet? No, not really. And as experts have always warned, COVID is here to stay and the world will slowly learn to live with it. In the latest development, the USA's public health agency has announced that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the report, Walensky has mild symptoms of the infection and is under the doctor's vigilance. Reports also say that the CDC director was fully vaccinated.

Can COVID attack you even after you have received all the required vaccine doses against the infection? Yes, it can certainly happen that a fully vaccinated man can also catch the virus. This happens because of the fact that the virus is mutating, and forming new variants and strains which have natural abilities to evade through vaccine-produced immunities. Thus, the only way to stay safe is by following the safety protocols.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector of India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES