UP Residents Find Dead Lizard In Samosa: 6 Urgent Measures You Must Take After Eating Contaminated Food

UP Residents Find Dead Lizard In Samosa: 6 Urgent Measures You Must Take After Eating Contaminated Food

What measures can you take if you accidentally end up eating contaminated food?

In a harrowing development, a man and his daughter found a dead lizard inside a samosa that they bought from a local stall in Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place in the Hapur district of UP. The father, Manoj and his daughter faced this unsettling situation as they started eating the samosas. The daughter is the ones that found the dead lizard after her father had already consumed several of the samosas. Here is a video that was posted on X regarding the incident and what followed after it.

Hapur: Panic Arises After Lizard Found in Samosa pic.twitter.com/giGClHShQJ Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) November 16, 2023

As per reports, both father and daughter began to experience some symptoms after this:

TRENDING NOW

Nausea, Vomiting, and Stomach cramps.

What Should You Do If You Accidentally Eat Contaminated Food Or Water?

You never know when the food that you are eating or the water that you are drinking are contaminated. More often than not, you only find out when after a couple of days when the symptoms start showing up. But, in case you do know that you ate something questionable, there are ways to prevent major contamination and the after effects of it. Here's what you should do:

Firstly, try to forcefully vomit. Vomiting the food out will reduce chance of an infection and might even prevent any other symptoms like diarrhoea or stomach pain. You can induce vomiting by drinking a glass of salt and water. Do not eat anything complicated for a couple of days. Eat simple food that are easily digestible. Observe your body and whether you are facing any symptoms. Take an over the counter medicine for possible infection. If you do not know what to take, contact a doctor. Drink lots of water so that it is easy for your body to digest whatever you ate or are eating.