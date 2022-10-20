UP Govt Cancels Leave For Doctors, Paramedical Staff As Dengue Cases Rise In The State

Dengue Outbreak In Uttar Pradesh

Government hospitals have also been directed to set up dedicated desks to attend patients with fever cases and reserve beds for dengue cases.

Doctors and paramedical staff serving at government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh would not be given any leave for Diwali celebrations. In the wake of rising dengue cases, the state government has decided to cancel leaves for doctors and paramedical staff, except for unavoidable circumstances.

The Director General (DG) of medical health office has issued a directive in this regard, which has been sent to chief medical officers, additional directors, and heads of all government hospitals states.

In addition, health officials have been directed to set up dedicated desks to attend fever cases so that such patients do not have to wait in long queues.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, have also asked health officials to make special arrangement to ease registration and check-up for patients with fever. Further, he asked the officials to make sure that dengue patients get the required medicines.

He also ensured that beds have been reserved for dengue cases in the hospitals, and all necessary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The minister, however, stated that Uttar Pradesh is seeing lesser number of dengue cases this year as compared to the previous year.

A six-member expert team from the Union Health Ministry is also helping the state health authorities in instituting public health measures to check dengue cases in high-risk districts such as Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah.

Dengue cases increasing in Delhi too

Dengue cases are also on the rise in Delhi. The city recorded 635 dengue cases in the first 12 days of October. In September alone, the city logged as many as 693 dengue cases. Total tally has exceeded 1,500 this year, as per the data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday. However, no death due to vector-borne disease has been reported so far this year.

Recently, the Delhi government directed hospitals in the national capital to reserve 10-15 per cent of beds for patients with vector-borne diseases.

