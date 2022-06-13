UP CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Strict Guidelines For Team 09 Amid Surge In COVID Cases In State

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Issues New State Guidelines Amidst COVID Rise

UP is on high alert amid COVID-19 rise in cases. Chief Minister advices people to adhere to the state issued guidelines.

The total number of COVID cases in UP is 1087. Almost 236 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours. Almost 152 people among the COVID positive cases were treated and have recovered. Recent results of genome sequencing show that only the Omicron variant is spreading in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is no reason to panic but the state should nevertheless stay on high alert. Two days after the massive protest, the CM chaired a high-level meeting with the top police team-09 and district officials to review the law-and-order situation in the state.

State Guidelines Issued By CM

The CM issued these guidelines to be followed effective immediately:

Eligible people should be given the second dose of vaccine on time. Booster doses are expected to be given to people aged above 18. The general public should be made aware of the importance of booster doses and booster vaccination centers.

For effective control of communicable diseases, a state-wide campaign will be started in July. There is a need to increase awareness regarding cleanliness and fog sanitization in rural areas. All necessary preparations should be made for the successful implementation of the campaign. The cooperation of public representatives should also be taken in the efforts to spread awareness.

The work of distribution of free tablets/smartphones to the youth should be kept smooth. "Now we have to equip 2 crore youth with digital power in the next five years. Tablets/smartphones should be made available to every student without discrimination," the CM said.

Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities of the state in the past. "There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilized society. Keep in mind that no innocent is harassed, but not a single guilty person is spared," CM Yogi said