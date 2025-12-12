UP Busts Rs 4.5 Crore Cough Syrup Racket, Seized 3.5 Lakh Bottles: Misuse, Side Effects And Warning Signs

DGP Rajiv Krishna told the media during the investigation that they have uncovered a network of 'super stockists' accused of diverting highly regulated syrup for illicit use abroad.

A codeine-based cough syrup linked to Bangladesh and Nepal has been busted in Uttar Pradesh after the state government formed an SIT to investigate and arrest 32 people. DGP Rajiv Krishna told the media during the investigation that they have uncovered a network of 'super stockists' accused of diverting highly regulated syrup for illicit use abroad. He told the media that around 3.5 lakh bottles, that valued at approximately Rs. 4.5 crore have been recovered.

3.5 Lakh Codeine-Based Cough Syrup Bottles Seized

The DGP disclosed, "So far around 3.5 lakh bottles, valued at approximately Rs. 4.5 corer have been recovered. We have arrested a total of 32 people associated with this illegal trade." Investigation further revealed that the regulated cough should have been trafficked across the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders. He added, "Evidence has emerged of consignments heading towards Nepal and Bangladesh. We are developing these leads, verifying financial transactions through banking channels and confirming the money trail."

What Is A Codeine? Misuse, Side Effects And Warning Signs

Codeine is a drug made from opium or morphine to treat mild to moderate pain, cough, and diarrhoea. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains that codeine-based cough syrups work by binding to mu opioid receptors on cells in the central nervous system. "This blocks pain signals and changes how the body responds to pain. It also helps decrease activity in the part of the brain that causes coughing," the US health agency notes. "When used for diarrhea, it slows the movement of the muscles in the intestines, giving the body more time to absorb water and electrolytes from feces (waste matter). This results in firmer and less frequent bowel movements. Codeine phosphate is a type of opiate, a type of analgesic agent (pain reliever), a type of antitussive agent (cough suppressant), and a type of antidiarrheal agent."

Researchers claim that the majority of serious side effects of codeine such as 'slow or shallow breathing, difficulty or noisy breathing, confusion, more than usual sleepiness, trouble breastfeeding, or limpness' typically occur in children younger than 12 years, just after a single dose of the medicine. Thus, the United States Food And Drug Administration (USFDA) urges that codeine-based cough syrups should be limited to children. Other common signs of codeine-based cough syrups include, drowsiness and sedation, constipation, nausea and vomiting, dizziness or confusion and dry mouth.

How To Use Codeine-Based Cough Syrup Safely?

To be on the safest side when using codeine-based cough syrup, the best way to avoid any risks is to consult with your doctor. Most health regulatory agencies strongly advises to avoid administering codeine-based cough syrup to children as it can lead to risks of respiratory depression. The FDA states, "Watch closely for signs of breathing problems in a child of any age who is taking these medicines or in infants exposed to codeine or tramadol through breastmilk. These signs include slow or shallow breathing, difficulty or noisy breathing, confusion, more than usual sleepiness, trouble breastfeeding, or limpness. If you notice any of these signs, stop giving the medicine and seek medical attention immediately. "

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.