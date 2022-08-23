Unvaccinated? Your Heart Inflammation Could Be 11 Times Higher: Oxford Study

This research has come from a detailed analysis of about 43 million people aged 13 years and above.

Oxford university research covid 19 vaccine: The risk of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) in unvaccinated individuals following a COVID infection was at least 11 times higher than in those who developed a 'heart condition' after receiving the vaccine or booster dose. This information has come from a detailed analysis of about 43 million people aged 13 years and above. In addition, several previous studies and reports from public health agencies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have uncovered a possible connection and potentially increased chance of myocarditis after getting the mRNA corona vaccine.

University Of Oxford Study

A statistician, Martina Patone at the University of Oxford, said: "We saw that the whole COVID-19-vaccinated people of England during a crucial twelve-month time of the epidemic when vaccines became first available, increased the risk of myocarditis following vaccination after infection was much less than that." "This analysis provides imp guide public health vaccine campaigns, especially as COVID-19 vaccination has expanded to many parts of the world," Patton said in the study published in American Heart. Children below six months of age are included.

COVID-19 Vaccinations And Its Effects

In this study, Patone and colleagues evaluated a database of COVID-19 vaccinations for all people 13 years or older who received the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccine between December 1, 2020. At least one dose was received. The dataset included about 43 million people, including over 21 million who had received a booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Research Findings

The findings showed that people infected with COVID-19 before receiving any dose of the vaccine had an 11-fold higher risk of developing myocarditis during 1 28 days after testing COVID-19. Julia Hippiesley-Cox, the co-author, stated, "We expect this information might help a better well-informed debate on the threat of vaccination-associated myocarditis when the net advantages of vaccination are regarded as objected to."

Conclusion

About 6 million people tested positive for COVID-19 infection before or after COVID-19 vaccination during the study period. The database records were then cross-referenced and matched from national offices with data on Covid conditions, hospital admissions and death certificates for the same period. The analysis found that fewer than 3,000 people were hospitalized or died of myocarditis during the one-year study period.

