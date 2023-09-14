Unusual Symptoms of Dengue Infection: Cold Feet And Rashes Could Indicate You Are Infected

Look out for these unusual signs and symptoms of dengue virus infection.

Dengue is raging through India, swamping hospitals and ICUs with patients suffering from dangerously low platelet counts. The scenes in most of the state hospitals are reminiscent of the national outbreak in 2016, and health officials are warning of a similar crisis. At this point, the experts feel that the worst risk factor is 'unawareness'. Speaking to the media, health officials stated that most people are not aware of the mediums through which the virus can spread and infect people. They are also not well-versed with the warning symptoms of dengue, which is causing a significant delay in starting the treatment process. "Unaware about the disease and how it spreads from mosquito to human to human is what is leading to a sudden surge in Dengue cases in most of the parts of the country", said an official from Bengaluru. With more than 4,000 cases of dengue logged in 24 hours, Bengaluru ranks second in the list of the worst-hit states by dengue in India.

In this article, we take a quick look at some of the most common symptoms of Dengue that most patients are facing this year.

DEN2 Dengue Strain In India: What We Know So Far

DEN2 is the dengue strain which is causing a sudden surge in cases this year. As per experts, the more common DEN1 strain manifests in symptoms such as fever and body aches (very similar to signs of cold and flu). but the new strain DEN2 of dengue virus can lead to high-grade fever, vomiting, skin rashes in the chest and dengue shock syndrome.

Symptoms of Dengue

This year, experts have noticed that high-grade fever, cold hands and feet, and skin rashes are the most typical dengue signs and symptoms.

Cold Feet And Hands

Experts caution that this could be an indication of dengue. Studies show that when this symptom manifests, it is undeniable proof that the patient is at the leak phase. Describe the leak phase. Fluid imbalance in the body can result from the disease dengue. Once dengue enters your body and reaches the critical stage, blood vessel fluids begin to leak, causing the blood to become concentrated and slow to circulate. This can reduce blood flow throughout the body, resulting in frigid feet, nose tips, and palms.

Other Symptoms of Dengue

Apart from cold feet and skin rashes, here is a list of common signs and symptoms of dengue virus infection that one should never ignore:

High fever (40 C/104 F) Severe headache Pain behind the eyes Muscle and joint pain Rash Bleeding gums or nose Easy bruising Rapid breathing Low blood pressure Fluid accumulation in the lungs or abdomen

Symptoms like vomiting three or more times, rashes in the body or bleeding should also not be ignored.

