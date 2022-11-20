Unusual Side Effects of Covishield: Kerala HC Issues Notice To SII Following Reports of Paralysis Post-Vaccination

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII) after a man complained about suffering paralysis post-vaccination with Covishield. According to the reports, the man's wife moved to the Kerala High Court after he suffered paralysis due to the administration of the Covishield vaccine.

In the plea, the woman mentioned that her husband suffered a high fever on the same day that he received the vaccine and thereafter, his condition continuously worsened. The report also stated that the man was admitted to various hospitals, and underwent various therapies and tests, but despite several attempts, nobody could find out the exact reason for the deteriorating medical problem.

Covishield Vaccine: Common Side Effects

The Covishield vaccine comes with a set of very mild and moderate side effects. Note that none of these are severe and doesn't really stay for more than one to two days (maximum). However, some may face severe issues post-vaccination with Covishield. But, this may totally depend on the other underlying health problems of the individual. Here is a list that you should be aware of:

Mild fever Body ache Muscle pain Headache Fatigue Pain in the injection area

Should one still get the jab? Yes, it is important that one must get the jab. A vaccine against COVID-19 helps in preventing severe complications due to the virus infection. Therefore, it is recommended to get both jabs of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19.

