Unusual Post-COVID Symptoms: Omicron Patients Can Suffer From THIS One Symptom Even After Recovery

Unlike the Delta variant, Omicron doesn't affect the lungs. Omicron enters the respiratory tract and remains in the throat, which is why it causes more symptoms in the upper respiratory organs of an individual.

COVID-19 virus can wreck havoc once it enters the body, this we already know. But what happens after you recover from COVID-19 infection? Experts have warned about the possible long-COVID symptoms earlier when the country was fighting the delta variant of coronavirus. However, the variants are mutating and with them, the symptoms are also evolving. Some may only notice mild symptoms, while some may experience the severe symptoms of the infection, some can also end up being asymptomatic during the course of the recovery phase, but post-recovery symptoms can be worrisome. While there are many symptoms associated with long-COVID, doctors are witnessing an increase in the case of severe back pain among Omicron patients, even after recovery.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found to be the most transmissible strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing coronavirus. This variant has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which helps it to infect the ones who are fully vaccinated. From a runny nose to diarrhea, the Omicron variant can lead to several health complications. Experiencing symptoms of infection during the course of recovery was what we were used to, but now with experts saying that one can suffer long-term symptoms of the COVID-19 infection even after getting fully recovered is something that one should take note of.

Unusual Post-COVID Recovery Symptom

Post-COVID symptoms are equally important to be treated properly as the symptoms that one experience during the course of the infection. These symptoms can be different and at the same time, their severity depends on the percentage of the damage the COVID has done to the individual. Speaking to the media, Dr. Ann Mary, Consultant, General Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said, "Back pain, though common in most viral fevers, but compared to Delta, Omicron patients tend to have more back pain and less loss of smell and taste." The doctor further added, "A significant number of these patients are having back-breaking pain in the lower back and severe myalgia which is adding to the patient's woes."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) labelled Omciron strain as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) due to its high transmissibility rate. Unlike the Delta variant, Omicron doesn't affect the lungs. Omicron enters the respiratory tract and remains in the throat, which is why it causes more symptoms in the upper respiratory organs of an individual.

"It's a well-known fact that myalgias are commonly seen in viral infections. Covid is not an exception but we are seeing more cases of back pain with Omicron even after recovery which patients label as weakness," Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru quoted as saying.

(With inputs from IANS)

