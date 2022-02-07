Unusual Post-COVID Complication: People Who Catch Covid May Suffer Long-Term Changes To Their Senses

Loss of smell or taste is not an uncommon symptom for people suffering from respiratory viruses such as colds and flu.

Recovered from COVID-19? did you know you are still not free from the complications? Yes, a recent study has shown that half the people who catch Covid may suffer long-term changes to their senses. According to the researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, a test which was done on over 100 people who had lost their sense of smell after a bout of Covid in March 2020 showed that 18 months on, almost one in 20 had regained nothing whatsoever.

COVID And Its Effect

The first case of COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city. The virus mainly targets the lungs and the respiratory organs of the body, and thus during the course, a person experiences symptoms like loss of smell, taste, or at times breathing issues too. According to the previous research, a similar number were still suffering this deceptively unpleasant symptom six months after recovering from their initial illness. But the newly published findings indicate that, in a significant minority, it may endure even longer.

Loss Of Smell In COVID Patients

Along with a fever and cough, it is one of the defining and most surprising characteristics of Covid 19: the loss of your sense of smell. It's usually accompanied by an inability to taste anything, as the two senses are intrinsically linked. In many cases the problem resolves itself in a matter of weeks, the report said.

Other Complications Post-COVID

Once infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19, many organs in the body get damaged. Some of these damages also include severe complications which stay even after recovery. Post-COVID complications one should know:

Brain fogging Loss of smell and taste Diarrhoea Blurry vision Breathing issues High blood pressure Increase in heart-rate

