Unusual COVID Symptoms In Eyes: Conjunctivitis And Other Top COVID Symptoms of Arcturus Variant

With rising cases of conjunctivitis in kids affected with COVID, it is important that one understands the link between pink eye and COVID. Read on to know what studies say.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the currently dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 is the highly contagious XBB. 1.16 variant. As per reports the XBB.1.16 is now present in over 32 countries and is driving fresh cases and deaths. With the ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity, this variant has been named the 'variant of interest' by the global health body, and experts are tracking the various unusual symptoms that a patient can develop after contracting the virus variant. Scroll down to know what makes this variant dangerous, how the symptoms of XBB.1.16 is different from the previous strains and ways in which one can stay safe and protected from suffering the severity of the infection.

What Is XBB.1.16 Variant?

The XBB.1.16 Covid-19 variant, also known as 'Arcturus,' is a recombinant variant that is a product of the BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 lineages of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This variant carries three additional mutations in the spike protein compared to its parent lineage, XBB, including E180V, F486P, and K478R.

As per studies, the structure, and the profile of the XBB.1.16 variant is very much similar to the XBB.15, which currently accounts for over 45 per cent of the total COVID cases globally. The experts have also stated that in the current COVID surge, cases in India are primarily driven by the K478R mutation in the XBB.1.16 variant.

How Dangerous Is The New XBB1.16 Variant of Omicron?

Although studies have shown the high efficiency of the XBB.1.16 variant to infect even fully vaccinated individuals, the experts say that there is no current evidence to suggest that it causes severe illness. "The variant doesn't show severe symptoms and compared to delta and parent omicron variant, the XBB.1.16 causes mild infection with manageable signs," an expert quoted as saying.

According to a WHO report, there are currently no laboratory studies on the severity of the variant. However, the global health body has cautioned that the variant is highly contagious and people should go back to following basic COVID-safety protocols to stay safe.

What makes it risky? The XBB.1.16 Covid-19 variant which is the current 'cause of concern' in India, is considered risky due to its increased infectiousness and contagious nature. These two are mostly linked to the several mutations that this variant carries in its spike protein. According to the studies, these mutations, particularly in the receptor binding domain (RBD), allow the virus to bind more strongly to human cells and gain entry more easily compared to earlier variants of the virus.

Unusual COVID Symptoms of XBB.1.16 Variant

In the current surge in India, experts have warned that a peculiar and very much new sign of COVID infection has been observed in the kids who are catching the XBB.1.16 variant. According to a study, there has been an increase in the risk of conjunctivitis among children aged below one year. Experts have also added these three new eye-related COVID symptoms that the XBB.1.16 is causing (mostly among the kids):

Itchiness Unusual eye discharge Pink eye

COVID Eyes: What You Need To Know

The idea that COVID-19 can trigger an eye infection, namely conjunctivitis, o pink eye, isn't entirely new. As per data, there has been published research that indicates that the development of COVID-19 may trigger pink eye in some individuals. Previously also we have seen how COVID impacts the eyes. Not conjunctivitis but the COVID eyes were one of the signs of the infection in the previous waves as well.

Other Common COVID XBB.1.16 Symptoms

The XBB.1.16 variant of Covid is a strain of SARS-CoV-2 and thus an infection with this variant can result in a range of symptoms, varying from mild to severe. Here are some common signs that one should look out for:

Fever with chills Persistent dry cough Headache Extreme fatigue Body aches Sore throat Chest congestion Shortness of breath

Conclusion

It is important that one understands the nature of the virus -- which is to mutate. If the virus is mutating fast then there are possibilities of it becoming more threatful in the future. Therefore one must note that the XBB.1.16 variant is still being studied, and there is currently limited information on its characteristics and impact. At this point in time, the best way to stay safe is by following the basic COVID safety protocols, such as wearing masks, getting vaccinated, avoiding crowded places, practising physical distancing, washing hands frequently to keep it germ and virus free, staying at home as and when you feel sick or notice cold symptoms.

Stay alert, stay protected and keep others safe as well.